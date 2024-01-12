Tottenham told to spend £60m to sign Gallagher in January

Tottenham Hotspur have been made aware that they will have to spend a fee of around £60m to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in January, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Lilywhites have already strengthened the defence and attack in this winter window by purchasing Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin. However, it appears Spurs won’t halt their transfer activities just yet as they are seemingly contemplating signing a new midfielder as well before the end of this window.

Gallagher has been mentioned as the primary option for the North London club. They tried to acquire his service last summer, however, Tottenham couldn’t manage to broker a deal before the deadline so a deal didn’t materialise.

However, it appears although they failed to purchase him last time around, Spurs remain interested in the midfielder and could now intensify their effort to secure his signature this month.

Writing on X, Jacobs has reported that after signing Werner and Dragusin, Tottenham are now set to ‘focus’ on purchasing a new midfielder and Gallagher is on Postecoglou’s wish-list.

Gallagher to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Spurs were willing to spend a fee of around £35m to sign Gallagher last summer, but Chelsea want at least £45m in guarantee plus a fee of around £15m in bonuses to sell their star man this month.

Jacobs states that Gallagher is happy to stay at Stamford Bridge and Mauricio Pochettino is ready to keep him at the club. But, Chelsea are open to cashing-in on him as he has entered the final two years of his current contract.

Gallagher is a hard-working midfielder and would be an ideal option to play in Postecoglou’s high-pressing style of football. So, he would be a great coup for the North London club if they sign the Englishman this month.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs eventually opt to purchase the midfielder by matching the West London club’s valuation before the end of this window.

Meanwhile, after beating Burnley in the FA Cup last weekend, Tottenham will travel to Old Trafford to face off against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday evening.