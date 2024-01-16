Man Utd join the race to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah but face stiff competition, according to Fichajes.

The report claims that Manchester United have ‘entered the fray’ and joined Chalobah’s ‘long list of suitors’. The 24-year-old has not had ample game time at Stamford Bridge so it’s no surprise he is being linked with an exit.

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich have been mentioned as potential destinations for the defender, as per Fichajes, so United will have to fend off plenty of competition if they want to land the centre-back.

Chalobah could be a useful addition to the Manchester United defence and he would add depth and quality to the squad. He is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a right-back. He is tactically adept as he can operate in a back three as well as a back four.

Chalobah could prove to be a very useful option for Erik ten Hag if the Red Devils were able to get a deal done. He is still relatively young and he could improve further with coaching and experience.

Transfermarkt values the player at £15.5 million and if Manchester United can acquire his services for that kind of money, the deal could look like a real bargain in the coming years.

Chalobah an alternative to Maguire-Varane?

Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with moves away from the club recently and they need quality alternatives. Chalobah could be a solid replacement should they leave.

He would provide depth in the centre-back position while could also be a backup option to Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back because of his versatility.

Chalobah could be tempted to join a big club like Manchester United, and moving to Old Trafford would allow him to continue playing in the Premier League.

However, if he wants to try his luck in a new league, the likes of Inter Milan and Bayern Munich would represent excellent opportunities for the player as well, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up if he leaves Stamford Bridge.