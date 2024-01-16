Tottenham ‘preparing substantial proposal’ to sign Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘preparing a substantial proposal’ to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes, as per the Brazilian outlet Gavea News.

Spurs have been busy in this winter window as they have already purchased Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to reinforce their attack and defence respectively.

However, it has been suggested that Ange Postecoglou doesn’t want to stop the winter shopping just yet as he is keen on purchasing a new midfielder before the end of this window.

A few names have been mentioned as potential targets for the North London club with Conor Gallagher being the primary option. However, Gomes is now emerging as a key target.

According to the report by Gavea News, the Brazilian has been attracting a lot of attention from big English clubs with Tottenham showing the most concrete interest.

Gomes to Tottenham

The report further claims that Spurs are looking to accelerate their efforts to sign Gomes and are already ‘preparing a substantial proposal’ worth around £30m to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in January. So, it remains to be seen whether Wolves accept the offer if they receive it over the coming days.

Having moved to the Molineux Stadium last year, the 22-year-old still has more than four and a half years left in his current contract. So, Gary O’Neil’s side are in no rush to let their star man leave this month.

After joining Wolves from Flamengo last winter, Gomes has taken no time to settle down in his new surroundings as he has already established himself as a key player in O’Neill’s starting eleven this term.

Gomes is a holding midfielder by traits. He is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, is efficient in defensive contributions and also works extremely hard without possession.

The South American has already showcased glimpses of his talent for Wolves and the North Londoners will be hoping that the midfielder will be able to replicate the same performance at the newly renovated White Hart Lane if he joins the club this year.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to secure Gomes’ signature to reinforce their engine room.