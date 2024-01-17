Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the progress of Norwich winger Jonathan Rowe, according to a report from Football London.

The England u21 International has been one of the breakout stars in the English Championship this season, netting 12 goals across all competitions for David Wagner’s side this season, as they battle to get into playoff places.

Tottenham are among a host of Premier League clubs vying for the signature of the 20-year-old. Having watched the exciting winger in action, Football London reports that Spurs are keen on adding England u21 International to Ange Postecoglou’s squad as they aim to recoup young talents for the present and future of the club.

It is unclear whether Rowe will seal a transfer away from Norwich this winter or wait until the summer as there will be a plethora of clubs queueing up to sign the young English talent from the Canaries.

Rowe – who came through the Norwich academy set-up – is tied to a contract at Carrow Road until June 2025 with a Transfermarkt valuation of £4.3m, but surely Norwich are expected to demand a much higher fee for him.

Youth supply

Tottenham have demonstrated success in signing young talent in recent transfer windows. Pape Matar Sarr has become a regular starter in Ange Postecoglou’s midfield, and both Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven have showcased impressive performances this season.

Trusting and developing younger players aligns with Postecoglou’s strategic approach. Acquiring Jonathan Rowe would provide an additional attacking option, with the forward typically operating from either side of the flanks.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have actively engaged in the winter transfer window, swiftly executing their transfer business to ensure early acquisitions and seamless integration of new players into the team’s tactical framework.

This strategic approach is evident in the recent addition of former Chelsea striker Timo Werner from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, securing his services through a six-month loan with an accompanying permanent buy option.

Furthermore, Spurs have officially confirmed the transfer of Romania International Radu Dragusin, a crucial reinforcement to address defensive vulnerabilities arising from injuries within the squad.

After securing a 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday, Spurs now turn their attention to the FA Cup when they host current holders, Manchester City on the 26th of January.