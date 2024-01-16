Tottenham ready to sign Gallagher ‘in a heartbeat’

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher ‘in a heartbeat’ in January, as per the Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel.

The North London club have been exploring the possibility of signing a new box-to-box midfielder since last summer. They expressed their interest in acquiring his service in the last transfer window, however, they eventually couldn’t acquire his service before the deadline.

But, despite failing to secure his signature last time out, it appears Tottenham haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him as they have been linked with a move for the Englishman once again over the last few weeks.

Now, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Mokbel has reported that Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is a ‘big fan’ of Gallagher so the North London club have been working on this deal since last November to purchase him in January.

The journalist further claims that Tottenham ‘are in the market’ for Gallagher and they would secure his signature ‘in a heartbeat’ this month. However, Mokbel states that it would be difficult for Postecoglou’s side to sign Gallagher in January, but Spurs are ready to wait until next summer to purchase the midfielder if he doesn’t sign an extension with Chelsea over the coming months.

Gallagher to Tottenham

Mokbel said:

“The immediate one that springs to mind is one they would do in a heartbeat is Conor Gallagher at Chelsea. Long been rumoured that Ange is a big fan of his, those assertions are genuine. “Tottenham are in the market for Gallagher. That’s my information anyway. I was speaking to someone relatively recently, another recruitment figure at another Premier League club, who suggested to me in November that Tottenham were already on the case with regards to Gallagher in January if they can get it over the line. “I think it would be a difficult deal to do right now ahead of the deadline but I can see Tottenham making Gallagher the top priority in the summer window providing he hasn’t signed a new contract with Chelsea.”

Gallagher – valued at around £36m by Transfermarkt – is an energetic midfielder and he would be an ideal option to play in Postecoglou’s high-pressing style of football. So, the Englishman would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him this month.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites can eventually manage to lure Gallagher to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this year to bolster their engine room.