Man Utd plotting swoop for Bayern Munich star De Ligt

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a swoop for Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt, as per the German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Having struggled with their leaky-defence this term, the Red Devils have reportedly been exploring the possibility of signing a new defender to bolster their backline in January.

However, it has been suggested that the record Premier League champions can’t afford to spend big in this winter window due to FFP rules. So, they might need to wait until the next summer to sign a new centre-back.

A few names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks with Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva being among them, but De Ligt is now emerging as a serious option.

Writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that the Netherlands international isn’t happy at Bayern Munich as he has been struggling to break into Thomas Tuchel’s starting eleven this term. So, he is open to leaving the Bavarian club to take a new challenge in his career.

De Ligt to Man Utd

The journalist further states that De Ligt is unlikely to leave this month but he may move away from Allianz Arena at the end of this season. Plettenberg also states that the former Ajax man is on the wish-list of Man Utd and United could look to secure his signature next summer if Erik ten Hag remains their boss for next season.

Plettenberg wrote:

“News Matthijs de Ligt: Due to his character and attitude, he is very popular in the team and the club! However, the 24 y/o is not 100% satisfied. Not a regular starter under Tuchel when everyone is fit, and Bayern is pursuing Araujo! “A winter transfer is not on the table. A summer move is not ruled out (contract until 2027). If Ten Hag remains the coach, De Ligt and ManUtd could become a hot topic in summer! He’s on the list!”

De Ligt – valued at around £56m by Transfermarkt – is good in the air, strong, comfortable playing out from the back and also excellent in defensive contributions. However, he lacks recovery speed and that could prevent him from flourishing his career at the highest level.

So, Man Utd might be better off exploring other options to bolster their backline. However, Ten Hag previously enjoyed success with De Ligt at Ajax so, perhaps, the Dutch boss knows the secret of bringing the best out of the defender and therefore, Ten Hag is willing to reunite with his former colleague at United.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to purchase de Ligt if he leaves Bayern Munich next summer.