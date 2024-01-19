Tottenham Hotspur earmark Conor Gallagher as next marquee signing

Tottenham Hotspur are working on a “marquee deal” to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per Football Insider.

Spurs remain optimistic about reaching an agreement with Chelsea before the conclusion of the January transfer window. Ongoing discussions indicate that talks are persisting to finalize a transfer before the deadline on 1 February.

Amid interest from London rivals, West Ham United, Tottenham’s interest in Gallagher has been ongoing since last summer, and Football Insider’s sources reveal that “it’s a complex deal” as Spurs face a daunting task in getting a deal over the line.

With his contract at Stamford Bridge set to expire in June 2025, Chelsea are open to selling the England International as they look to make pure profit from the Cobham graduate, amid Financial Fair Play concerns.

According to the Independent, Tottenham need to pay around £50m to secure his services.

Perfect fit for Ange-ball

A potential move for Conor Gallagher to Tottenham could address a midfield void, particularly with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr absent due to the African Cup of Nations.

Gallagher’s tenacious presence in midfield battles could prove invaluable for Tottenham in their quest for a top-four position. With a proven track record in the Premier League, his ability to offer midfield energy and defensive cover during transitions in the opponent’s half could align seamlessly with Tottenham’s needs.

Gallagher has emerged as a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred 4-5-1 system where he plays a more advanced role, pressing and winning the ball high up the pitch while also tracking back to contribute in defence.

The England International has also stepped up to captain the side in Reece James’ absence, featuring in 26 matches across all competitions so far this season and providing four assists.

The reported £50m valuation for Gallagher might be deemed a justifiable investment, especially if the 23-year-old exerts a substantial impact at his new club.

Despite his expressed desire to remain at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea, focusing on fund-raising efforts for a striker pursuit, might contemplate the prospect of selling Gallagher.