Liverpool in talks to sign Shakhtar star Georgiy Sudakov

Liverpool are in talks with the agents of Georgiy Sudakov discussing a potential move for the £34m-rated Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder, according to Calciomercato.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young midfield talents in Europe right now and Liverpool are showing a keen interest in signing him as Jurgen Klopp continues to overhaul his midfield.

The report says Liverpool have held talks with the players agents over a possible move to Anfield but they’ll face competition for his signature from the likes of Juventus, Napoli, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

However, CalcioMercato says Liverpool want him ‘more than anyone else’ and Shakhtar are prepared to do business if at least £34m is put on the table – although any deal will most likely have to wait until the summer.

Sudakov has been in impressive form this season, scoring three goals and picking up one assist across all competitions. The Shakhtar Donetsk star has the ability to operate as an advanced midfielder as well as a winger. His versatility would be an asset for Liverpool if they can win the race for his signature.

Liverpool could use a creative midfielder like him who will chip in with goals and assists. He can slot into multiple roles and Sudakov would be a useful option for Jurgen Klopp during rotation and injuries.

Sudakov a quality long-term investment

The Reds need to add more depth to the side if they want to compete on all fronts. Sudakov would be a superb, long-term investment. He could prove to be a bargain at £34m, if he manages to fulfil his potential.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting opportunity for the player as well. He would get to test himself against the best players in the world. The chance to work under one of the best managers in the world will be an added incentive.

Liverpool certainly have the means to pay the reported asking price and they will hope that the player is keen on a move to Anfield instead of the likes of Barcelona or Bayern Munich. Sudakov needs to join a club where he will get ample first-team action so the Reds might need to provide him with game time assurances.