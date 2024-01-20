Tottenham Hotspur have joined Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the race for Atalanta’s midfielder Ederson, as per Tutto Atalanta.

Ederson has been a key player for Atalanta this season, playing a pivotal role in their domestic and European upsurge. He has featured regularly for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side this season, making 20 Serie A appearances and contributing 6 goals across 27 appearances in all competitions.

Tutto Atalanta reports that both Tottenham and Newcastle have indicated interest in the Brazilian midfielder with the situation reported to be ‘between interest and confirmation’. This implies that so far, only interests have been expressed but the clubs are yet to formalise their pursuits.

Despite the interest from the Premier League duo, Atalanta are insistent on keeping the 24-year-old as they view his “strategic value” to be a key part of their sporting project.

Ederson has a contract at the Gewiss Stadium that runs until June 2026 and the Shields Gazette recently claimed that Atalanta would want at least £35m to cash-in on the midfielder.

Get it done

Tottenham are actively engaged in the winter transfer window, swiftly executing their transfer dealings with efficiency. Ange Postecoglou has underscored the significance of early acquisitions to seamlessly integrate fresh faces into the team’s tactical fabric.

Aligned with this strategic approach, Spurs have successfully secured the services of former Chelsea striker, Timo Werner from German side, RB Leipzig in a six-month loan agreement, accompanied by a buy option in the summer.

Spurs have also sealed a £25m million transfer of Romanian international Radu Dragusin. This prompt acquisition aims to address a defensive void resulting from injuries within the Spurs squad.

They are now looking to add Ederson to their ranks but face stiff competition from Premier League rivals, Newcastle.

Ederson would be a significant addition to Tottenham’s squad. His physicality, combativeness and proficiency with the ball make him a perfect fit for Postecoglou’s side. However, persuading Atalanta, who are keen on retaining the Brazilian, might pose a considerable challenge.