Arsenal in pole position to sign Xavi Simons

Arsenal are leading the race to sign on-loan Paris Saint-Germain attacker Xavi Simons, according to a report via Fichajes.

The 20-year-old attacker is currently on loan at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and has been in impressive form this season. The Dutchman has six goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions, making him one of the most creative attackers in Germany.

The report via Fichajes states that a number of clubs are keen on securing his services including Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan. However, they say Arsenal currently ‘top the list of suitors’ so it appears the Gunners are in pole position to sign Simons.

The youngster is versatile as he can operate on both flanks or through the middle as a No.10, so he’d be an exciting addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, but it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done.

Arsenal need more quality and depth in the final third. Simons would be the ideal acquisition for Mikel Arteta because of his creativity, goal-scoring ability and versatility.

The 20-year-old could offer support for players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard. His arrival would allow Arteta to rotate his key players and keep them fresh.

PSG might not be open to a sale

The Dutch attacker has a contract with PSG until the summer of 2027 and the French outfit are under no pressure to sell. After an impressive loan spell in the Bundesliga, they might be keen on keeping him at the club for the long term.

Simons is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt so the Gunners would need to pay big money to tempt the Ligue 1 giants into a sale in the summer.

Arsenal need more quality in their squad if they want to win major trophies on a consistent basis and Simons would be a solid long-term investment for them.

A move to the Premier League would be an excellent opportunity for the player and Arteta could help him develop further, but we’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months.