Erik ten Hag eyes winter Man Utd deal for Brian Brobbey



According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has the idea of signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey during the current transfer window.

The Dutchman was a top target for ten Hag after he was appointed as the new United manager in 2022, but Brobbey decided to rejoin Ajax on a permanent basis from RB Leipzig. Brobbey has spoken fondly about ten Hag in several interviews and Plettenberg claims that the United head coach wants to sign the striker this winter.

Both share a fond appreciation for each other, but Ajax don’t want to sell Brobbey now. Plettenberg claims that United could step up their interest in the summer instead if ten Hag remains the manager.

Big potential

Brobbey previously worked with ten Hag during his time at Ajax. He made his first-team debut for the Dutch champions under his tutelage before leaving for Bundesliga with Leipzig. He returned on loan 2 years ago and had a promising spell under the 53-year-old before rejoining the Amsterdam giants on a permanent transfer.

We are not surprised that ten Hag is looking to bring him to Old Trafford. Brobbey came through the youth ranks at Ajax and should be well versed to the playing style of the United manager. He has a good work rate and the ability to high press opponents. Brobbey has scored 13 times in 25 games for a struggling Ajax side this season.

Knowing Ajax’s tough negotiating skills, it is unlikely that they will entertain losing their star striker midway through the campaign and United may need to wait until the summer to make a transfer proposal. The big question mark remains whether ten Hag will stay in the job by then, considering the club are already 11 points behind the top 4. They are also 8 points behind a European qualification spot. If it stays the same, ten Hag could be axed from the helm by the summer.