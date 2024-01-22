Tottenham willing to ‘do everything’ to sign Szymanski

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to ‘do everything possible’ to sign Fenerbahce star Sebastian Szymanski, as per the Turkish outlet Star Gazetesi.

The Lilywhites have been busy in this January window as they have already purchased Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to reinforce their frontline and defence respectively.

However, it has been suggested that Ange Postecoglou wants to sign a new midfielder as well to bolster the engine room. A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Conor Gallagher being mentioned as the primary option. But, Szymanski is now emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by Sport Gazetesi, Spurs are keen on securing the 24-year-old’s signature and they are prepared to ‘do everything possible’ to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

The report further claims that Spurs’ scouts watched the midfielder in action against Samsunspor last night and they will now present the report to the management before making the final decision about signing him.

Szymanski to Tottenham

Sport Gazetesi also states that Postecoglou is ‘very keen’ on signing Szymanski and the Australian is ready to wait for the Poland international until next summer if Tottenham can’t manage to secure his signature before the end of this window.

The report says that Fenerbahce are ready to let the midfielder leave the club if they receive an offer of around £30m so Tottenham can manage to purchase Szymanski for a reasonable fee should they formalise their interest.

Szymanski has been enjoying a stellar campaign this term, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists in 21 league appearances. So, it appears having been impressed by the midfielder’s recent performances, Spurs have registered their interest in signing him.

The 24-year-old is a versatile player as he can play in the number ten position but can also be deployed in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and also works hard without possession.

Szymanski could be an excellent signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to sign the Fenerbahce star if they formalise their interest.