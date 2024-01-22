Erik ten Hag remains keen on signing Brian Brobbey



According to ESPN, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag continues to be interested in signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

The 21-year-old striker was linked with a potential move to Old Trafford in 2022, but he decided to rejoin Ajax from RB Leipzig after a successful loan spell. Brobbey has evolved into a key player for the Dutch giants in the last 18 months and in the current season, he has 15 goals and 4 assists from 26 outings.

ESPN report that ten Hag tried to sign him after he was appointed as United’s manager two years ago, and he is still interested in landing the Dutchman. However, a permanent move in January is unlikely due to financial issues. United could focus on Brobbey this summer if ten Hag stays in the job.

Good potential

United spent big money to land Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. He has had a mixed run of fortunes with only 7 goals thus far, but has scored in his last 2 Premier League games. United clearly have trust on the 20-year-old’s ability and potential, but ten Hag would want competition.

Anthony Martial has been unable to displace Hojlund so far this campaign. The Frenchman has lacked consistency and is currently on the sidelines with a hip concern. The former Monaco man has his contract expiring in the summer and United look set to release him with no plans to extend his stay.

Brobbey would be a quality candidate to replace the 28-year-old. He is quickly developing into a regular goalscoring striker and may want to spend the prime of his career at a bigger club. Having already worked under ten Hag at Ajax, he should be tempted to reunite with the 53-year-old at Old Trafford.

The Ajax graduate has all the attributes to become a success in the Premier League. He has a lot of pace on the counter-attack and likes to press opponents. He is also good with his dribbling and can win aerial duels with his incredible leap. One thing is for sure, Ajax will demand a premium fee for him.