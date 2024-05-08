Tottenham and West Ham emerge as contenders for Ivan Toney

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are expected to contend for Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the summer, Football Transfers has reported.

The London rivals are both looking for a new striker and the England international is viewed as an ideal option by both clubs.

Chelsea and Manchester United were also in the race to sign Toney, but the report adds that they have backed out of the race. The Red Devils were particularly interested in Toney but INEOS have been unconvinced by the striker’s profile in spite of Erik ten Hag’s admiration towards him.

Toney missed eight months of action owing to a betting-related suspension but has returned in decent form for Thomas Frank’s team. Since being back in action in January, he has scored four times and he netted 20 times during the 2-22/23 Premier League season.

In spite of his importance for the Bees, £50 million is being mooted as a sufficient sum for Toney’s sale, as per the report.

Spurs and West Ham will prioritise strikers

Ange Postecoglou has already said that Spurs require changes, whereas the Hammers are going to back Julen Lopetegui in the transfer market with a handsome budget after he replaces David Moyes.

Tottenham haven’t really replaced Harry Kane after he left for Bayern Munich last summer and Timo Werner’s move from RB Leipzig has not yielded the results Postecoglou would have liked. He has only scored twice in 13 appearances in the English top division.

Richarlison, on the other hand, started the season in formidable form but only has one Premier League goal to his name since February.

As such, the north Londoners are expected to miss out on Champions League qualification for next season and Toney is seen as the solution to their problems in front of goal.

West Ham, meanwhile, are expected to axe several players including both their strikers, Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, ahead of next season. Toney, 28, would be the medium-term solution in attack for the Hammers.

According to the report, the London clubs are willing to pay the £50 million transfer fee for Toney but it remains to be seen which club can convince him to join them this summer.