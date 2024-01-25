Man Utd & Arsenal in talks to sign Karim Benzema

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Karim Benzema’s representatives over a deal to sign him, as per the Spanish outlet Marca.

After enjoying a stellar time at Real Madrid, the Frenchman opted to leave the club as a free agent and join Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad last summer.

The 36-year-old started his life at the Saudi Pro League promisingly, but according to the report by Marca, after falling out with Al-Ittihad boss Marcelo Gallardo, the Frenchman now wants to leave the Middle East and return to Europe. In addition, he hasn’t turned up for training after the winter break to force a move.

The report further claims that Benzema has already had meetings with the Saudi club’s management to terminate his contract but, Al-Ittihad are keen on keeping hold of their star man.

Marca also states that Man Utd and Arsenal are looking to reinforce their attack and are willing to sign Benzema by taking advantage of his current situation. So, both clubs have already held initial talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move.

Battle

The report further claims that Benzema knows he won’t get as much as he currently earns at Al-Ittihad if he leaves the club so he is ready to take a pay cut to return to Europe.

If Man Utd or Arsenal were to sign Benzema then it’s likely to be as a free agent as it has been suggested that the Saudi club don’t want to let the Frenchman leave on loan. So, the Red Devils or the Gunners can acquire his service after the end of this winter window.

Benzema – valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt – is a proven goal-scorer and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level for Real Madrid over the last decade.

However, the striker has reached the twilight of his career and it might not be the right decision for United or Arsenal to sign the 36-year-old, considering they are looking to build a squad for the long-term future.

Therefore, Man Utd or Arsenal would be better off exploring other options to reinforce their frontline. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils or the North London club opt to make a concrete approach to sign Benzema if he eventually becomes available over the coming days.