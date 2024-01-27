Tottenham could look to sign Evan Ferguson in a swap deal

Tottenham Hotspur could look to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson in a sensational swap deal including Bryan Gil, as per The Express.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, the North London club have seemingly been exploring the market to sign a new striker to replace the Englishman.

Several centre-forwards have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in recent times with Ivan Toney and Santiago Giménez being among them, but Ferguson is reportedly on Ange Postecoglou’s wish-list as well.

However, Brighton have made it clear that they have no intention of letting the youngster leave the club but they could change their stance if they receive an offer of more than £115m. So, the Lilywhites will have to break the bank to lure the striker to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

It has recently been reported that Brighton have been showing an interest in signing Gil and they have already been in contact with Tottenham to sign the winger on a loan deal before the end of this winter window.

Ferguson to Tottenham

The report also states that there could be a buy clause or obligation to buy option included in the deal to make the move permanent next summer and according to the report by The Express, Postecoglou’s side could look to include the Spaniard in a part-exchange deal to sign Ferguson.

Ferguson is a highly talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. However, the striker is still very young and hasn’t played a full season as a regular starter for Brighton yet.

So, the 19-year-old isn’t ready to lead the line for a big club like Tottenham yet but the striker would be a great signing for Postecoglou’s side with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him this year.

However, it is going to be extremely difficult for Tottenham to sign Ferguson if Brighton stay firm on their whooping £115m valuation. But, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the youngster next summer to reinforce their frontline.