Tottenham to make ‘last-gasp’ attempt to sign Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a ‘last-gasp’ attempt to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in January, as per Football Insider.

The North London club have been busy in this winter window and have already signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to reinforce their frontline and the back.

However, it has been suggested that Ange Postecoglou is keen on signing a new midfielder as well before next week’s deadline. A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Gallagher being among them. However, it looked like Tottenham opted to cool down their interest in the Chelsea star as they haven’t made a move for him yet.

According to the report by Football Insider, Spurs were looking to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City to reinforce their engine room, but they missed out on signing him to West Ham United.

So, the report claims that having failed to secure Phillips’ signature, the Lilywhites are now planning to reignite their interest in Gallagher and are preparing to submit a formal proposal to acquire his service before the end of this window.

Gallagher to Tottenham

However, Football Insider states that Chelsea have slapped a whopping £80m price tag on the midfielder’s head despite he has entered the final 18 months of his current contract. So, it is going to be extremely difficult for the North London club to lure the 23-year-old away from Stamford Bridge this month.

Gallagher has established himself as an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s starting eleven this term. He has been displaying impressive performances for the Blues so the Englishman could be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

The midfielder is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for scoring goals, can create chances for forward players and also works extremely hard without possession. So, the Englishman possesses the necessary attributes to play in Postecoglou’s high-pressing style of football.

However, it would be almost impossible for Tottenham to sign Gallagher before next week’s deadline should the West London club stay firm on their whopping £80m valuation.