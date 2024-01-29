Tottenham plotting late swoop for Aston Villa star Ramsey

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating making a late move for Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

Spurs decided to revamp their squad by signing six new players last summer. Following a successful last transfer window, the Lilywhites have enjoyed a promising campaign under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance this term, accumulating 40 points from 21 games and sitting only three points behind the fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The North London club have opted to strengthen the squad once again this January to continue the rebuild under Postecoglou. They have already purchased Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to reinforce the frontline and the back.

However, signing a new midfielder is reportedly on Postecoglou’s to-do list as well before the end of this window. A few names have been mentioned as potential targets with Ramsey now emerging as a serious option.

Writing in The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Ramsey has been attracting ‘concrete interest’ from other English clubs with Tottenham among those expressing their intentions to purchase the midfielder.

Ramsey to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Aston Villa could opt to cash-in on Ramsey to raise funds in order to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and could accept a fee of around £50m.

However, Ornstein states that luring the midfielder to the newly renovated White Hart Lane won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Newcastle United are also keen on securing his signature and have already made an ‘approach’.

However, the report says that the Magpies can’t afford to spend that much money as their winter budget has been restricted due to the FFP regulations. So, Spurs could manage to sign the midfielder if they formalise their interest.

But, Ornstein claims that Bayern Munich have also registered their interest in signing Ramsey so the North London club are set to face tough competition from the Bundesliga giants in getting any potential deal done for him.

Ramsey is a versatile player as he can play multiple positions in midfield and in addition, he can also be deployed on the left flank. He has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually manage to secure Ramsey’s signature before the end of this window to reinforce their engine room.