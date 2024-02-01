Tottenham expressed interest in signing Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel

Tottenham Hotspur expressed an interest in signing Mathys Tel but may have to wait until the summer sign land the Bayern Munich winger, according to a report via FCB Inside.

The report shares information from SportBILD, claiming that Tottenham ‘expressed an interest’ in signing the 18-year-old winger on loan this winter to strengthen their squad during the second half of the campaign.

However, Bayern rejected the approach and will instead look to offload Tel at the end of the season. The youngster is valued at around £25m but Bayern will look to loan him out to gain experience.

The German club will also want to sign a replacement in order to let Tel leave. They have been linked with a move for the VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

Tel has six goals and three assists to his name across all competitions this season and he is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He can slot in as a winger as well as a centre-forward. His versatility makes him a very useful option and he could have been a quality acquisition for Tottenham during the second half of the season.

Summer move

The talented young winger needs regular football in order to continue his development and it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich can provide him with the opportunity. He has been a squad player for the German club this season and he will want to play more often in the coming seasons.

If the German outfit fail to provide him with the necessary opportunities, a move away from the club would be ideal for his development. Tottenham could use a versatile attacker like him and Tel would be an exciting signing if they could lure him to North London.

Timo Werner is expected to return to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal in the summer and the Bayern Munich winger could replace him in Ange Postecoglou’s attack next season.