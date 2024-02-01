Tottenham keen on Omar Marmoush

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush but face competition from Newcastle United, according to a report from SportBILD via SportWitness.

Tottenham need to sign a quality striker who can lead the line for them and the 24-year-old has caught their attention with his performances in the Bundesliga this season. Marmoush has 12 goals and three assists to his name across all competitions.

However, Tottenham are not the only English club keen on signing him as the report says they’ll face competition from top-four rivals Newcastle United for Marmoush’s signature.

As per SportBild via SportsWitness, Frankfurt value the player at around £26m, and Spurs and Newcastle certainly have the resources to afford him. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal.

The report doesn’t mention whether Tottenham or Newcastle want to sign Marmoush in the winter transfer window but as the deadline closes in a matter of hours, it’s fair to assume that any move will have to wait until the summer.

Tottenham have been overly reliant on Son Heung-min for goals this season. They need a reliable striker at their disposal and Marmoush could prove to be a quality option for them if they end up signing him.

Tottenham could have edge over Newcastle

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can beat Newcastle to his signature in the coming months. If they manage to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, they will certainly have an edge in the transfer race. Newcastle have had disappointing campaign so far and they are likely to miss out on a top-four finish whereas Spurs moved into the top four with a win over Brentford.

Marmoush is likely to want to join a club playing in Europe’s elite competition and Tottenham could be a more attractive destination for him if they secure Champions League qualification.