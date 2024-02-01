Tottenham could make ‘cheeky’ late bid to sign Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur could make a ‘cheeky low-ball bid’ to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher before today’s deadline, as per the talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Spurs have been exploring the possibility of signing a new midfielder over the last few months with the Chelsea star being mentioned as their primary option.

However, it was thought that the Blues might not want to sell the 23-year-old as he has established himself as an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s starting eleven this term. In addition, he has been handed the armband to lead Chelsea in several games.

But, it has recently been reported that Chelsea are open to cashing-in on their academy graduate to balance the books having splashed around £1b over the last few transfer windows.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Gallagher throughout this winter window but they haven’t opted to make a concrete approach to sign him yet. But, Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Tottenham could secure the Englishman’s signature late in this window.

Now, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook has reported that Tottenham could accelerate their efforts to sign Gallagher today and they could table a ‘cheeky low-ball bid’ to secure his signature.

Gallagher to Tottenham

However, the journalist claims that it is looking unlikely that the 23-year-old would entertain a move away before the deadline as he is happy to stay at Stamford Bridge.

But, Crook also states that considering Gallagher has entered the final 18 months of his current contract, he could leave Chelsea next summer if the West London club don’t offer a new deal over the coming months.

Crook said:

“Tottenham might make a cheeky low-ball bid for Gallagher, but speaking to people close to him today, they don’t see a situation change. Again, he’s captain of the team and will probably captain them in the Carabao Cup cup final in a couple of weeks. So, he’s not pushing. He still has 18 months left on his contract. So, maybe in the summer, he’ll look at it, and if he doesn’t get a new deal, maybe he’ll do what Mason Mount did and look to move.”

It has been suggested that Chelsea want a fee of around £80m to sell Gallagher in this window so Spurs will have to spend a huge amount of money to sign the midfielder. Therefore, it is likely that Spurs will have to wait until the summer to get any potential deal done for Gallagher.