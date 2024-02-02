Postecoglou to make three changes I Expected Tottenham line-up vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur make the trip to an unfriendly territory, Goodison Park, to take on Everton on matchday 23 of the Premier League. Here is the side Ange Postecoglou is expected to select.

Goalkeeper: Guglielmo Vicario will once again be given the starting berth as the Italian International has solidified himself as Tottenham’s number 1 goalkeeper this season, following a streak of goalkeeping masterclass.

Defence: Tottenham will still be without Ryan Sessegnon due to a hamstring injury that has kept him out for most of the season. Destiny Udogie is set to retain his place after his goal against Brentford. Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero and Pedro Porro are all expected to retain their places in defence.

Radu Dragusin could also feature from the bench as he has done in the past couple of matches.

Midfield: Following Senegal’s elimination from the African Cup of Nations, Pape Matar Sarr could be trusted back into the starting lineup at the expense of Oliver Skipp. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg could also be given a starting berth following his influence from the bench to help Tottenham recover from a goal down to win Brentford.

James Maddison is another player who’s expected to start and hopefully get the chance to do his dart celebration after it was studiously performed by another player on Wednesday.

Attack: Ange Postecoglou will relish the chance to end a dreadful record at Goodison Park where Tottenham have failed to win since 2018. Victory over Everton will either put them at equal points with Manchester City and Arsenal or further solidify their stay in fourth place.

Therefore, Postecoglou will hope his attack is gunblazing as he’ll utilize his best possible attack.

Timo Werner should retain his place on the left wing while Brennan Johnson is tipped to start ahead of Dejan Kulusevski after his goal put Tottenham in front against Brentford. Richarlison, who scored his eighth League goal of the season will also be tasked to spearhead Tottenham’s attack against Everton.

Thus, Postecoglou is likely to make three changes from the side that won 3-2 against Brentford in the Premier League in the last game. The likes of Højbjerg, Johnson and Sarr are expected to feature in place of Skipp, Bentancur and Kulusevski.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted starting lineup: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Højbjerg, Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Werner, Richarlison