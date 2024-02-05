Tottenham make contact to sign Barcelona star Raphinha

Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks with Raphinha’s agents about a possible move from Barcelona in the summer, according to a report from Fichajes.

Journalist Alex Pintanel claims that the 27-year-old winger is happy at the Spanish club and he wants to continue at Camp Nou. However, Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and they could look to cash in at the end of the season.

The report from Fichajes further states that Tottenham have now ‘opened talks’ with the player’s entourage to discuss a possible move to North London in the summer.

The former Leeds United winger has four goals and seven assists across all competitions for Barcelona this season, and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Tottenham attack if they can get a deal done.

Raphinha is capable of operating operating on either flank and he would add goals and creativity to the side. The South American attacker is at the peak of his career and he could make an instant impact in the Premier League due to his experience here from his time at Leeds.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can agree on a reasonable deal with the Spanish club for the £43 million-rated Brazilian international.

Tottenham must secure Champions League football

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation as well. Tottenham must secure Champions League qualification if they want to attract players of his quality in the summer.

Tottenham have shown great improvement under their current manager and they will be pushing for a top four finish this season. They will be hoping to compete for major trophies next year and they need top quality players in order to match up to clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Someone like Raphinha would certainly add more cutting edge in the final third and help them compete at the highest level, so he’d be a terrific signing if Spurs could pull it off.