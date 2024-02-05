Tottenham target Antonio Nusa set to leave next summer

Tottenham Hotspur could reignite their pursuit of Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in the summer after a late switch fell through in January, as per Football Insider.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times after displaying promising performances in the Pro League this season. It seems having been impressed by the Norwegian’s recent displays for Club Brugge, Spurs opted to register their interest this winter.

Football Insider claims that Tottenham came close to signing Nusa last month but a late deal ‘fell through’. Spurs wanted to sign Nusa and loan him back to Brugge for the rest of the season and a deal was close to completion but they failed to get it over the line.

According to the report, a proposed £25m switch to Brentford also collapsed after an issue was flagged during Nusa’s medical so he has remained with Brugge until the end of the season.

However, according to Football Insider, Nusa is set to finally leave at the end of this season and Tottenham could now reignite their interest in the highly-rated winger. The North London club could face tough competition from the Bees in getting any potential deal done as they may also look to purchase Nusa next summer.

Nusa to Tottenham

Nusa is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward in the future. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of finishing off chances, and can create opportunities for fellow attackers.

So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him. However, considering an issue was spotted during his medical with Brentford, there is a concern about whether it would be the right decision to sign him.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing draw against Everton last weekend, Spurs have dropped out of the top-four spots. So, they will be hoping to return to winning ways by defeating Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League next Saturday.