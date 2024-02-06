Tottenham keen on Wolves winger Pedro Neto

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, according to club insider Paul O’Keefe.

The 23-year-old Portuguese international has been in fine form this season and he has contributed to three goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

He is valued at £36 million according to Transfermarkt, but Wolves may demand a premium fee for their star winger if they were forced to cash in at the end of the season.

However, Neto is not the only player on Tottenham’s radar as they look to improve their attacking options. O’Keefe says Spurs are also keen on Barcelona star Raphinha as well.

It is evident that Ange Postecoglou wants to add more creativity to his side. They have been overly dependent on James Maddison for creativity this season and a player like Neto could share the creative burden with the England international next season.

The Wolves winger mostly operates on the right of a front three, but he is versatile enough to slot into the left flank or as an attacking midfielder. He has been a consistent performer for Wolves and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players.

Tottenham would be ideal for Neto

Neto has certainly shown that he is good enough to make a step up in his career and he should be playing for a Champions League-level club. Tottenham are well placed for a top four finish and they could be the ideal destination for him next season.

The Portuguese international is still relatively young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Operating in a free-flowing attacking system at Tottenham could bring out the best in him.

On paper, Neto comes across as a great fit for Postecoglou’s attacking system and it will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs can thrash out an agreement in the summer.