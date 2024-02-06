Tottenham ‘remain keen’ on signing Lloyd Kelly

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly ‘remain keen’ on signing AFC Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites’ new manager Ange Postecoglou wanted to reinforce the backline by signing two new defenders last summer. Micky van de Ven and Kelly were seemingly the two primary targets for the Australian boss.

However, although Spurs secured Van de Ven’s signature from VfL Wolfsburg, they couldn’t manage to sign the Bournemouth star before the deadline.

The North London club once again looked to reinforce the defence in the recently concluded winter window and purchased Radu Dragusin from Genoa in a £26m deal.

However, according to the report by Football Insider, although Tottenham didn’t look to sign Kelly last month, they ‘remain keen’ on securing his signature and could formalise their interest next summer.

Kelly to Tottenham

The report further claims that despite entering the final six months of his current contract, Kelly has rejected multiple proposals from the Cherries to extend his deal at Vitality Stadium as he is keen on leaving to take the next step in his career. So, Tottenham could manage to acquire his service for free next summer.

However, Football Insider states that luring the 25-year-old to the newly renovated White Hart Lane won’t be straightforward for Postecoglou’s side as AC Milan, Juventus and several Bundesliga clubs are also plotting a swoop for him.

Kelly is a versatile player as he is a centre-back by traits but can also play in the left-back position. Postecoglou likes to deploy a left-footed defender on the left side of the defence but he doesn’t have any option other than Van de Ven.

Although Ben Davies can play that role and did really well amid the Dutchman’s injury absence this season, he is more suited to play in the left-back position. So, Spurs would be better off signing a new left-footed defender to support Van de Ven and Kelly could be a shrewd signing.

The Englishman, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a talented player and signing a player of his qualities for free would be a great business should the North London club acquire his service.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham will eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign Kelly next summer to reinforce their backline.