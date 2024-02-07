Tottenham plotting swoop for Bologna star Calafiori

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a swoop for Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori in the upcoming summer window, as per the Italian outlet Corriere di Bologna.

Having started the season with a thin defensive department, Spurs opted to reinforce their backline by signing Radu Dragusin last month. So, following the Romanian’s arrival, Ange Postecoglou has three centre-backs with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven the other two.

However, managers usually like to have four defensive options to rotate the squad and achieve success in all competitions. So, it appears Postecoglou wants to purchase a new defensive option next summer as they have been linked with a few names in recent times with Calafiori emerging as a new key option.

According to the report by Corriere di Bologna(via TUTTOmercatoWEB), Tottenham have sent scouts to watch Calafiori in action closely in recent games and they have been impressed by the 21-year-old’s displays. So, Spurs could opt to make a concrete approach to sign the youngster this summer to reinforce their backline.

The report further claims that Bologna want a fee of around £26m to let their star man leave so the Lilywhites can manage to secure the defender’s signature for a reasonable fee.

Calafiori to Tottenham

However, Corriere di Bologna states that Napoli and Juventus have also been showing keen interest in signing the youngster so Tottenham are set to face fierce competition from the Serie A giants in getting any potential deal done for him.

Calafiori, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a left-footed centre-back but can also play in the left-back position. He is quick, good in the air, composed with the ball at his feet, has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The youngster is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class defender going forward. In addition, signing a player of his qualities for a fee of around £26m would be a bargain signing. So, he would be a great coup for Spurs if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the centre-back in the upcoming transfer window.