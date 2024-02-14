Man Utd have already made contact to sign Scalvini

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United are one of the clubs that have already made contact with Atalanta over the potential signing of Giorgio Scalvini this summer.

Man United are likely to be busy during the next transfer window and there could be investment in the central defensive department with a number of players approaching the end of their contracts. Scalvini’s name has been linked with United for some time and Calciomercato claim that they are one of the foreign clubs that have made contact about a potential deal.

The report says Atalanta are ready to cash in if £34m is put on the table, and Man Utd should have the financial muscle to meet that asking price in the summer if they decide to formalise their interest.

Huge potential

Scalvini has been on the radar of elite European clubs since his breakthrough at Atalanta. The Italian has also established himself with his country and he could be the next high-profile player to leave the Bergamo club this summer.

The 20-year-old is a centre-back with a strong aerial presence in the box. He has won 68% of his aerial challenges this campaign. He has also notched up 2 tackles and 2.2 clearances per appearance in the Italian top-flight.

The youngster has also grabbed the eye with his recovery speed and concentration in the box. His passing into the opposition half needs improvement and that could happen under the tutelage of United manager Erik ten Hag.

With Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans having their contracts expiring on June 30, there could be at least one central defensive signing. Scalvini would be a good piece of investment for the price mentioned by Calciomercato.

He would be a good bargain in today’s transfer market. United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. The Dane could have a key role to play in persuading his former teammate into making the switch to Old Trafford.