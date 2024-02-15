Tottenham in pole position to sign Morato

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Benfica defender Morato at the end of the season, according to Portuguese publication Record.

The 22-year-old Brazilian defender has established himself as a key player for Benfica and he has a contract with them until the summer of 2027. It will be interesting to see if the Portuguese outfit are prepared to sanction his departure at the end of the season.

Morato is highly rated at the Portuguese club and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class defender in the coming seasons. Players like Antonio Silva have been linked with the move away from Benfica in recent months and the Portuguese giants are unlikely to sanction the departure of two quality defenders in one window.

According to the report, the Brazilian has a £85 million release clause in his contract and Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay up if they want to secure his services. Benfica have a reputation for being difficult to negotiate with. The report from Record claims that Spurs are ‘leading the race’ to sign the player.

Morato would be a quality addition

Tottenham have brought in a couple of quality young defenders this season, but they could still use another versatile central defender who can operate in the full-back positions as well. Morato could complete their defensive unit and he has the tools to develop into a quality Premier League defender.

A move to English football would be an exciting step in his career as well but it remains to be seen whether Spurs could agree a deal if they decide to formalise their interest.

Tottenham are enjoying a solid campaign this season and they are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification. They could be an attractive destination for the Brazilian defender at the end of the season.

Morata has the physicality and athleticism to do well in English football, and he could be the ideal fit for Tottenham if a move goes through in the summer.