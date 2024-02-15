Man Utd front-runners to sign Denzel Dumfries



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United are deemed favourites to sign Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils could invest on a new right-back at the end of the campaign with Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to enter the last year of his contract. If he does not accept terms over a renewal, the club could make the decision to sell him for a reasonable fee.

This could see them invest on a new signing and Calciomercato report that Man United are in the front seat to recruit Dumfries, who is also in a contract stand-off with Inter at the current point.

The Dutchman earns £2.1 million annually at the Serie A giants. His fresh demands are said to be high for the club. This is anticipated to lead to his exit with his contract expiring in June next year.

Good signing

Dumfries started off his career from the right-back role but has played in the right wing-back position for Inter. This has brought the best out of him and he has made several handy goal contributions.

In the current campaign itself, he has 2 goals and 4 assists to his name despite being in-and-out of the starting line-up. A move to Old Trafford could see him establish himself as the first-choice right-back.

Diogo Dalot has done a credible job from the position but he does not possess the attacking attributes of Dumfries. The Dutchman is a powerful defender, who likes to make regular overlapping runs.

He may be 27 years of age but could have a similar impact to Kieran Trippier at Newcastle United. The 33-year-old has been a revelation for the Magpies with 1 goal and 11 assists this season.

Dumfries is much younger than the Englishman and would be a good signing for the next few seasons. United may have to pay a fee in the region of £43 million to sign the versatile star from Inter.