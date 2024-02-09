Erik ten Hag wants to bring Denzel Dumfries to Man Utd



According to Italian outlet FC Inter News, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in securing a summer deal for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

The Dutchman is one of the best attacking full-backs in European football, but his future is currently doubtful with Inter. His current deal expires in the summer of 2025, and there has been no progress over an extension due to wage differences.

This could pave the way for his departure at the end of the campaign and FC Inter News claim that United are in the mix for his services. Manager Erik ten Hag is said to be a big admirer of Dumfries and a main sponsor for the interest.

However, the outlet add that Aston Villa are also contenders to land the Dutch star. They have made contact with the representatives of the former PSV Eindhoven man. Inter are hoping for some sort of auction to secure a higher transfer fee.

Summer move

Dumfries has established himself as one of the best attacking full-backs. He started his career from the right-back role, but has played exclusively from the right wing-back position for the Nerazzurri. The 27-year-old has registered 2 goals and 4 assists in 20 appearances this season, but he has also contributed defensively, winning 53% of his duels.

His attacking attributes could be a reason behind the interest from ten Hag. The Dutch head coach currently has Diogo Dalot as the only attacking option from the right-back role. Aaron Wan-Bissaka does not provide the same overlapping threat, and he could be leaving this summer with the club yet to extend his contract which expires in June next year.

Inter have valued Dumfries at £43 million in the past, but he could be available for much less as he approaches the last year of his deal. He currently earns only £53,000 per week at Inter and a 100% increase could be enough to persuade him to join United during this summer’s transfer window.