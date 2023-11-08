Inter Milan set asking price for Denzel Dumfries

Inter Milan have set a £43m asking price for Chelsea target, Denzel Dumfries, according to Calciomercato.

Chelsea have been monitoring Dumfries for some time but have not officially made an offer for the player. During the summer transfer window, there were strong links between Chelsea and the defender, with suggestions that they were close to a potential deal as Inter seemed willing to negotiate.

However, a move didn’t materialize as Inter aimed to retain Dumfries for the season, hoping to convince him to commit to a long-term future with the club. The versatile Dutch full-back’s current contract is set to expire in 2024, and it’s uncertain whether Inter Milan will consider offering him a new deal.

Despite Inter’s high asking price for the 27-year-old, Chelsea’s co-owner Todd Boehly is reportedly undeterred. However, a potential complication could arise from rival interest in Dumfries from his fellow countryman Eric ten Hag, who is interested in bringing the Dutchman to Manchester United.

Worth every penny

Dumfries, at 27 years old, is still considered a young player who is entering his peak years as a footballer. Despite his age, he has accumulated a wealth of experience in his career.

He has played in more than 280 senior club matches, representing clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Sparta Rotterdam, SC Heerenveen, and currently Inter Milan. His versatility is a key asset, as he can operate as a right-back, right-midfielder, center-back, and defensive midfielder.

His experience, leadership qualities, and a combination of offensive and defensive skills make him a valuable asset for any team. His playing style is well-suited to a wing-back role, and his athleticism and physicality make him an ideal fit for Chelsea.

While the signing of Malo Gusto may reduce the likelihood of a move for Dumfries, Calciomercato’s report suggests that Pochettino’s side remain interested in the Dutch international. The Blues are one of the high-spending clubs in the Premier League and they are expected to back Pochettino in the transfer market.