Tottenham interested in signing Everton star James Garner

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Everton star James Garner, as per TEAMtalk.

Having come through Manchester United’s youth system, the 22-year-old went out on loan on several occasions to play regularly and develop his career.

The youngster displayed promising performances out on loan but Erik ten Hag opted to cash-in on him during the summer of 2022. Everton decided to sign the midfielder but he initially struggled to play regularly at Goodison Park last season. But he has now managed to establish himself as a key player in Sean Dyche’s starting eleven this term.

So, it appears after being impressed by the Englishman’s recent eye-catching performances, the Lilywhites have registered their interest in signing the former Man Utd star.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Tottenham are contemplating strengthening their engine room this summer and have identified Conor Gallagher as the primary option.

However, the report claims that if Spurs fail to secure the Chelsea star’s signature then they could look to shift their focus to alternative targets with Garner now emerging as a key option.

Garner to Tottenham

TEAMtalk further states that Garner’s work ethic and energy could be ideal to play in Ange Postecoglou’s style of football. So, the Everton star is an ‘attractive proposition’ for the North London club.

The midfielder – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – still has more than two years left in his current contract. So, the Toffees are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him this summer.

Garner can play multiple positions across the middle of the park but his preferred role is to be deployed in the double pivot position. He is dynamic, strong, can play threading passes between the lines and is excellent in defensive contributions.

The midfielder has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane during the off-season.