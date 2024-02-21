Tottenham ‘most likely’ to sign Lloyd Kelly this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘most likely’ to sign Bournemouth’s wantaway star Lloyd Kelly this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

The North London club started the season with a very thin defensive department so they opted to strengthen that position by signing Radu Dragusin from Genoa last month.

However, TEAMtalk reports that although the Lilywhites have recently signed a new centre-back, they are looking to add more depth to their defensive department ahead of next season.

The report claims that Spurs are interested in signing Kelly and the defender has a ‘very real’ chance of leaving Bournemouth as a free agent as he has entered the final five months of his current contract.

TEAMtalk states that Tottenham are the ‘most likely’ destination for Kelly if he eventually moves away from Vitality Stadium this summer. However, the report says that West Ham United and Newcastle United are also keen on acquiring his service so the North London club are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the Englishman.

Kelly to Tottenham

Kelly, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a versatile left-footed defender as he is a centre-back by traits but can also be deployed in the left-back position. The 25-year-old is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Ange Postecoglou likes to deploy a left-footed centre-back in the left-side of defence, but he doesn’t have any option at his disposal other than Micky van de Ven.

With Tottenham set to qualify for Europe next season, they need proper squad depth to achieve success in all competitions. So, signing a new defender to support Van de Ven would be the right decision and Kelly could be a shrewd option.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Kelly to reinforce their backline ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, Postecoglou’s side have now dropped out of the top-four spot.

So, they will be desperate to return to winning ways when they face off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League next month to stay on the right track to qualify for the Champions League next season.