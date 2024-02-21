Tottenham ‘hungry’ to sign Atalanta star Ederson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘hungry’ to sign Atalanta ace Ederson in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta.

The Lilywhites have been exploring the market to sign a new midfielder over the last few transfer windows. Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been mentioned as their primary option, however, they haven’t been able to secure his signature yet.

It has been suggested that Tottenham remain interested in Gallagher and they could look to make a swoop for him this summer. However, it appears Spurs are planning to line up alternative targets in-case they miss out on signing him with Ederson now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by Tutto Atalanta, Tottenham have been impressed by Ederson’s recent eye-catching performances and they are ‘hungry’ to acquire his services ahead of next season to bolster their engine room.

The report further claims that Atalanta would be keen on keeping hold of their star man if they qualify for the Champions League next season, however, if they are forced to cash-in then they could demand a fee of around £38m. So, Ange Postecoglou’s side will have to splash a sizable amount of money to sign the midfielder this summer.

Ederson to Tottenham

However, Tutto Atalanta states that purchasing Ederson won’t be easy for the North London club as Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also keen on luring him away from Gewiss Stadium this summer.

Ederson is a versatile midfielder as he can play multiple positions across the middle of the park but he prefers to play in a double midfield pivot. The Brazilian is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, is efficient in defensive contributions and also can chip-in with some important goals.

The 24-year-old is a talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Postecoglou’s high-pressing style of football. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to secure Ederson’s signature by defeating their rivals in this race.