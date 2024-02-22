Tottenham showing ‘great interest’ in signing Jonathan Tah

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing ‘great interest’ in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah this summer, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

The 28-year-old has been enjoying a stellar campaign this term, scoring four goals and keeping seven clean-sheets in 19 Bundesliga appearances.

Die Werkself have been mounting a title charge this term under Xavi Alonso’s guidance and Tah has been playing a key role in the Spaniard’s starting eleven.

So, it appears after being impressed by the German recent eye-catching performances, Tottenham have registered their interest in signing him.

Citing and translating the print version of Sport Bild, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham are planning to purchase a new defender this summer and are showing ‘great interest’ in Tah.

The report further claims that the defender is set to enter the final year of his current contract so he could leave Bayer Leverkusen during the off-season unless he signs a new deal with the German club.

Tah to Tottenham

Bild also states that Tah has a £15m release clause included in his current contract and the clause can be activated during this summer window. So, Spurs can manage to acquire his service in a bargain deal.

The 28-year-old, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is strong, excellent in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also can chip-in with some important goals.

The German is a talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Bundesliga over the last few years. So, the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he were to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

However, Tottenham have recently signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa to reinforce their backline. So, they currently have Cristian Romero and the Romanian as the two right-footed centre-back options.

However, Ange Postecoglou likes to deploy a left-footed defender in the left side of defence and he doesn’t have any left-footed centre-back other than Micky van de Ven. So, the Lilywhites would be better off signing a new left-footed defender rather than signing Tah.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the Leverkusen star to reinforce their backline this summer.