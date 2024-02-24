Tottenham plotting summer swoop for James Garner

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating making a summer swoop to sign Everton star James Garner, as per Football Insider.

After coming through Manchester United’s youth system, the 22-year-old opted to join the Toffees ahead of last season. The midfielder took time to settle down in his new surroundings but he has managed to establish himself as an integral part of Sean Dyche’s starting eleven this term.

So, it appears the Englishman’s eye-catching performances for Everton haven’t gone unnoticed as he has already started to attract the attention of several big English clubs with Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Football Insider, Spurs have been keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s development in recent times before making a potential swoop for him this summer.

The report further claims that Garner is set to enter the final two years of his current contract so Everton could cash-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure with the Merseyside club expected to demand a fee of at least £20m. So, Tottenham can manage to secure his signature in a bargain deal.

Garner to Tottenham

However, the report states that Newcastle United are also keen on acquiring his service and they have been monitoring his development as well. So, the Lilywhites are set to face tough competition from the Magpies in getting any potential deal done for him.

Tottenham are reportedly set to make a move for a new midfielder this summer to bolster their engine room. Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been mentioned as their primary option, however, it seems Ange Postecoglou’s side are looking to line up alternative options in-case they fail to secure Gallagher’s signature.

Garner is a talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Postecoglou’s high-pressing style of football. He is dynamic, strong, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in taking set-pieces and also works extremely hard without possession. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to sign him ahead of next season to strengthen the midfield department.