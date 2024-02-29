Tottenham plotting summer swoop to sign Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a summer swoop to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, as per The Independent.

Having enjoyed a promising campaign under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance this term, the Lilywhites are expected to make a few new signings in the upcoming window to continue the rebuild.

According to the report by The Independent, Spurs want to reinforce their frontline by signing a quick winger this summer and have identified Eze as a key target.

However, the report claims that acquiring the Englishman’s service won’t be easy for the North London club as Manchester City have also been showing keen interest in securing his signature, while the player is swayed by the prospect of joining the Citizens and playing under Pep Guardiola.

So, The Independent states that in-case Spurs fail to secure Eze’s signature, they are lining up Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto as alternative options. The report says that Arsenal are also interested in the Portuguese but they are likely to prioritise signing other targets, so Tottenham could manage to purchase the 23-year-old this summer.

Spurs looking to bolster squad

It has been suggested that Crystal Palace want a fee of around £77m to sell Eze, while Wolves reportedly don’t want to cash-in on Neto unless they receive an offer of anything less than £60m. So, Spurs will have to splash big money to sign either of their key targets this summer.

Eze and Neto are extremely talented players and have already showcased their qualities in the Premier League in recent years. So, signing either forward would be a great coup for Spurs if they eventually manage to do that.

However, Eze doesn’t play as a winger at Selhurst Park, rather he has been used as a attacking midfielder. So, Neto would be a better option than Eze to be deployed on the flanks. He is quick, works hard without possession and also contributes in front of the goal.

Therefore, the Portuguese would be an excellent signing for the North London club to reinforce their attacking department. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually manage to purchase either forward during the off-season.