Tottenham making moves to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly making moves to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot this summer, as per the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

The North London club have seemingly been exploring the market to sign a new midfielder as they have been linked with a few names in recent times.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been suggested as the Lilywhites’ primary target but it has been reported that Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to keep hold of him.

So, it appears Tottenham have started to line up alternative options in-case they fail to secure the Englishman’s signature with Rabiot now emerging as a serious option.

Despite entering the final few months of his current contract, the 28-year-old hasn’t opted to renew his deal with Juventus yet. So, speculation surrounding his future has started to grow and it seems Spurs are looking to acquire his service by taking advantage of his current situation.

Citing and translating the print version of Corriere dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham are interested in signing Rabiot and they have already started making moves to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

Rabiot to Tottenham

It has been suggested that the 28-year-old is tempted to play in the Premier League so he could be persuaded into joining the North London club.

However, the report claims that Bayern Munich are also keen on signing him so Tottenham are set to face tough competition from the record Bundesliga champions in getting any potential deal done for him.

Rabiot – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, strong, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in defensive contributions and also works extremely hard without possession.

The midfielder is an extremely talented player and has showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be a great coup for the Lilywhites if they purchase him ahead of next season.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to secure his signature if the former Paris Saint-Germain star eventually leaves Juventus at the end of this campaign.