Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on Cercle Brugge centre-forward Kevin Denkey but face competition from several European clubs, as per Foot Mercato.

Denkey has been in sensational form for Cercle Brugge this season, playing a pivotal part in keeping their European aspirations alive. The Togo International has netted 22 of the club’s 38 goals, emerging as not just the club’s top-scorer, but the Jupiler Pro League top scorer.

The former Nîmes Olympique forward is also tussling for the coveted European Golden Boot award alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Lautaro Martinez, Luuk De Jong, etc as he’s currently the ninth top scorer in Europe.

His goalscoring ability has caught the attention of various clubs across European clubs in England, Germany, and France. Mercato reports that representatives of Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham have regularly been in attendance to watch the 23-year-old, most notably in the derby clash between Cercle Brugge and Club Brugge in the Jupiler Pro League.

The report also reveals that a top Ligue 1 club is also keeping an eye on the centre-forward.

Postecoglou needs depth in the squad

His performances in the Belgian top division is believed to allow Cercle Brugge to increase his transfer valuation with Mercato reporting that the Groen en Zwart have set a starting price of £17m (€20m), a valuation that aligns with the sales of some of the best centre-forwards to emerge from the League including Paul Onuachu, Jonathan David, Victor Boniface etc.

Despite Richarlison’s recent upsurge in form, Spurs would savour the chance of recouping the prolific centre-forward to reinforce their attack next season.

The 23-year-old will not only add depth to the squad but his constant knack for creating an impact with his match-winning goals would be hugely valued against stubborn opponents in the Premier League

Qualification to Europe and the chance to play under the tutelage of Ange Postecoglou could help lure the goal-poacher to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.