Tottenham plotting summer swoop to sign Morten Hjulmand

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a summer swoop to sign Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, as per the Portuguese outlet Record.

After moving to Jose Alvalade Stadium from Italian side Lecce last summer, the 24-year-old has established himself as a key member of Ruben Amorim’s starting eleven, helping the Lions mount a title charge this campaign.

So, it appears having been impressed by the Denmark international’s recent eye-catching performances, Spurs have registered their interest in signing him.

Citing and translating the print version of Record, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham have been monitoring the Dane’s development in recent times before making a potential summer swoop.

The report further claims that Spurs’ scouts were present to watch the midfielder in action against SL Benfica on Thursday – where Hjulmand guided his team to victory.

Record also states that Tottenham are enthusiastic about the midfielder and they have identified him as a potential option to reinforce their engine room if Oliver Skipp and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg leave the club.

Hjulmand to Tottenham

Having recently joined Sporting, Hjulmand still has more than four years left in his current contract. So, Amorim’s side are expected to demand a sizable amount of money to let their star man – who is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – leave this summer.

Hjulmand is dynamic, strong, excellent in defensive contributions, can play threading passes between the lines, works extremely hard without possession and also has the tendency of chipping-in with some important goals.

The 24-year-old is a talented player and possesses the necessary qualities to play in Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing system. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Spurs if they purchase him ahead of next season.

However, it has been suggested that Tottenham have earmarked Chelsea star Conor Gallagher as the primary target to reinforce their engine room. So, Hjulmand might be the alternative option that Postecoglou’s side are lining up in-case they miss out on signing the Englishman.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire the Sporting star’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.