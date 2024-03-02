[Teams] Everton vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups as Onana and Paquetá start

Everton will be desperate to boost their survival hopes with a win over West Ham at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees head into the game off the back of a hugely frustrating 1-1 draw at Brighton last weekend. Jarrad Branthwaite looked to have won it with a fine goal before Billy Gilmour got sent off for Brighton. However, with just seconds remaining, the Seagulls scored a last gasp equaliser to deny Everton a much-needed three points.

The Merseysiders currently sit 15th in the Premier League table – five points from the relegation zone – after seeing their deduction reduced from 10 points to 6, so they can put further distance between them and the bottom three with a win today.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche has selected Jordan Pickford in goal once again while James Tarkowski partners Branthwaite in the middle of defence. Ben Godfrey and Vitaly Mykolenko occupy the full-back positions.

Amadou Onana is recalled to start in midfield alongside James Garner while Abdoulaye Doucouré keeps his place in the middle of the park. Jack Harrison also starts once again while Beto is recalled to start up front with Dominic Calvert-Lewin making way.

As for West Ham, they arrive at Goodison Park after an impressive 4-2 win over Brentford that saw Jarrod Bowen score a hat-trick. The Hammers sit eighth in the table and could climb above Brighton with a win today.

David Moyes goes with Areola in goal while Kurt Zouma is joined by Kostas Mavropanos in defence. Emerson keeps his place after scoring a wonderful goal last time out.

Edson Alvarez starts in midfield while James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek also start. Lucas Paqueta is fit to return to the starting eleven and he supports Bowen in attack today.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Doucouré; Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Young, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin.

West Ham

Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Álvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paquetá; Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Creswell, Antonio, Phillips, Ings, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Mubama.