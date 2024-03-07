Arsenal, Man Utd learn Joshua Zirkzee price tag after scouting mission

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer, according to a report from Tuttosport.

The report claims that Arsenal sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action against Lazio last month where they watched him score a fine goal to secure a 2-1 away win for Bologna.

However, the Gunners face stiff competition as Tuttosport says Manchester United also sent representatives to watch Zirkzee score as Bologna came from behind to beat Atalanta 2-1 in Bergamo.

The Premier League giants could now be ready to go head-to-head to sign the talented Dutch striker this summer. However, they’ll need to be prepared to pay up as the report says Bologna want at least £51m.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United formalise their interest with an offer for Zirkzee. They need more depth in attack and the Dutchman could prove to be the ideal foil for Rasmus Hojlund.

The young Denmark international is still getting to grips with English football but he has been outstanding in recent weeks. Signing another attacker to complement him will help share the goalscoring burden and allow him to play with more freedom.

Arsenal also need a quality alternative to Gabriel Jesus – who has not been able to score consistently. The Brazilian remains a quality player but Arsenal cannot rely on him to score goals every week as he has just 4 league goals to his name this season.

Zirkzee could be the ideal alternative for Jesus in the Arsenal attack and provide Mikel Arteta with a different option up front. The 6ft 4in Dutchman would be more of a focal point than Jesus.

Zirkzee has been in impressive form this season, scoring 11 goals across all competitions. He has six assists along the way as well, so he’d certainly provide a threat in the final third for Arsenal or United.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting proposition for the young attacker, and he will feel that regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him achieve his true potential.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be difficult to turn down. They will be hoping to compete for major trophies and they need quality players to match up to the European elite.

However, Arsenal could have the edge over their rivals as they’ll be able to offer Champions League football and the chance to immediately challenge for title next season, having competed for the Premier League in the last two years.