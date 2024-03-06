Tottenham remain ‘keen’ on signing Antonio Nusa

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain ‘keen’ on signing Club Brugge star Antonio Nusa, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Norwegian has burst onto the scene after displaying promising performances for the Belgian side in recent times. The Lilywhites seemingly expressed their interest in signing him in January having been impressed by his eye-catching displays.

The North London club reportedly opened talks with Brugge over a deal to secure his signature but they eventually opted not to push forward.

Brentford stepped up their interest and agreed on a deal in principle worth around £25m with the Belgian side to sign the forward. However, the Bees eventually decided to pull the plug on this deal after an issue was raised during the medical. It has been reported that there was concern about his knee. But, the claim has been dismissed later.

After deciding not to sign Nusa this winter, Brentford have reportedly decided to cool down their interest in signing him. Now, writing on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that although Tottenham didn’t opt to sign Nusa in January, they remain ‘keen’ on securing his signature and could make a concrete approach during the off-season.

Nusa to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Spurs are cautious about Nusa’s medical issue and they would make any potential deal done after understanding that the forward has no problem.

Jones also says that Brugge don’t want to lower their valuation from January so Spurs will have to spend a fee of around £25m to acquire the youngster’s service this summer.

Spurs have been looking to sign young talents from all around the world and provide them with the platform to flourish their career at the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

They have recently signed Alejo Veliz, Lucas Bergvall and Luka Vuskovic with Nusa now emerging as a serious option. The Norwegian is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing if Tottenham purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to secure Nusa’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, after enduring a disappointing campaign last term, Spurs have enjoyed a promising season under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance this term, sitting fifth in the table with 50 points from 26 games.

Fifth position could be enough to qualify for the Champions League but Spurs would be hoping to book their place in Europe’s elite club competition next season by finishing in the top-four spot.