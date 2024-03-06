Everton are eyeing a move for Hull City’s promising centre-back Jacob Greaves amid interest from Premier League sides for Jarrad Branthwaite, according to The Mirror.

The 23-year-old is highly rated as one of the Championship’s best centre-backs this season. He has been a regular presence at the back for Hull this season, featuring in 34 out of 35 matches for Liam Rosenior’s side this season.

According to the news report, the Hull Academy graduate is being monitored by Everton after Sean Dyche and his team identified the youngster as a target ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Everton could face stiff competition as West Ham are long-term admirers of Greaves. The Hammers were strongly linked with a move for the left-footed centre-back during the winter transfer window and are tipped to renew their interest this summer.

The Toffees’ move for Greaves is premeditated by incessant interest in their promising centre-back Branthwaite, who is reportedly being admired by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Greaves’ future hinges on Hull’s promotion bid to the Premier League as the Tigers currently sit sixth in the Championship standings. Securing promotion at the end of the season would boost their chances of keeping the highly-rated defender.

The Englishman’s contract at the MKM Stadium runs until June 2026 with an option for another year and a transfer valuation of £12m by Transfermarkt.

Defensive record

While Everton are facing goalscoring problems upfront having recorded only 29 goals in the Premier League this season, the Toffees have a remarkable record in defence, conceding only 37 goals, the fourth-best in the Premier League, behind only Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and joint-best with Aston Villa.

Their defensive record is not only down to their compact low-block system, but also owing to the mercurial defensive capabilities of the centre-back pair of James Tarkowski and Branthwaite.

Branthwaite meanwhile is being tipped for a move away from Goodison Park. Sean Dyche’s side are already looking at possible replacements and have set their sights on Greaves – who would be a direct like-for-like replacement for Branthwaite.

Everton next travel to Old Trafford to face United as they search for their first Premier League victory since the 2-0 away victory over Burnley on December 16th.