Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd interest in Joao Neves

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old is currently one of the most sought-after young midfielders in European football and he has been tipped to secure a bigger challenge next season. In his Daily Briefing column, Romano has revealed that the race remains open for the youngster, but he has already been scouted by the likes of Man United and Manchester City.

However, the Italian journalist added that it won’t be an easy deal to secure as Benfica will insist on his £103 million release clause being triggered this summer, he said: “In terms of possible midfield signings coming in for United, the race remains open for Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves, who has been scouted by the Red Devils, and also by Manchester City.”

“Benfica will insist on the release clause of €120m [£103m] being triggered, so it’s not an easy deal, but the interest from Premier League clubs is there in terms of scouting. So far, no club has approached Benfica to start a negotiation yet, so it remains absolutely open.”

Huge potential

Neves has become a key player for club and country at the age of 19. He is a defensive midfielder by trade, but can also play from the no.8 role or occasionally from the right wing. His huge potential has grabbed the attention of many elite clubs and United will be hoping to beat the competition to his signature during the summer.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are the go-to choices for manager Erik ten Hag in midfield at the moment, but the former could head for the exit door in the summer as he is no longer in his prime and has shown signs of regression. Neves would be an outstanding signing to replace the Brazilian, given his young age and huge potential.

United have been guilty of paying extravagant fees in the transfer market in recent campaigns, but spending a 9-figure sum on Neves would be justified by his immense talent. The youngster is strong in tackles and wins duels with relative ease.

He also has a tremendous work rate and likes to control possession with his strong passing range. With City also in the hunt for his signature, United have their work cut out to convince him if they miss out on Champions League qualification.