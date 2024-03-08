Tottenham urged to sign Eberechi Eze this summer

Ex-goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer.

The North London club are reportedly set to splash the cash once again in the upcoming transfer window to continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance. Reinforcing a few areas of the squad is seemingly on Postecoglou’s with-list with the frontline being one of those.

Numerous attackers have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Eze recently emerging as a serious option. Now, speaking on Tottenham News, Robinson has said that the Crystal Palace star is a quality player and has already showcased his abilities in the Premier League so he would be a ‘great signing’ for Tottenham.

The ex-PL star further claims that Spurs have been playing excellent football under Postecoglou so the forward could be tempted to join the club this summer, especially if they can qualify for the Champions League.

However, Manchester City have been mentioned as potential suitors for Eze so Robinson states that if the Citizens come knocking on the door of the Crystal Palace star then the Lilywhites could find it difficult to acquire his service.

Eze to Tottenham

Robinson said:

“I think he’d be a great signing for Tottenham, I mean we’ve seen his qualities in the Premier League this season. We’ve seen Palace struggle without him in their side. He’s 25, with his attacking prowess, he has the ability to play in the midfield but more of an attacking midfielder. “If Tottenham do go for Eze they’re going to have competition from numerous clubs but I think Ange has the managerial pull because of the way he plays, the noises we hear coming out of Tottenham, the good feeling around the place. “And especially if there’s Champions League on offer. Listen if Manchester City come knocking as well then the player’s got a bit decision to make. But if Tottenham are in the Champions League next season it makes it a hell of a lot easier to attract players like that.”

It has been suggested that Crystal Palace could demand a fee of around £77m if they are forced to cash-in on the forward so Tottenham will have to splash a club record fee to secure his signature.