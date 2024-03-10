[Teams] Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur: Confirmed line-ups from Villa Park

We have a huge game in the battle for the top four to look forward to as Aston Villa take on Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park this afternoon.

Villa come into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw away to Ajax in their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night so they are in good shape to reach the quarter-finals. Unai Emery’s side are also well placed to qualify for the Champions League as they sit fourth in the Premier League table after beating Luton Town last weekend.

The Villains hold a five point advantage over fifth-placed Tottenham and while Spurs have a game in hand, Villa can still cement their place in the top four with a win today.

Emi Martinez starts in goal once again while the Villa back four is made up of Enzo Konsa, Clement Lenglet, Pau Torres and Lucas Digne. Matty Cash is also recalled to start along with John McGinn. Douglas Luiz has been excellent for Villa this season and the Brazilian will be hoping to put in a dominant performance in midfield this afternoon.

Ollie Watkins will be looking to continue his superb form by getting on the score-sheet today as he leads the line up front for Aston Villa. Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans support Watkins in attack.

As for Tottenham, they kept in touch of Villa with a comeback win over Crystal Palace last weekend so they’ll be looking to give their top four hopes a major boost with a win at Villa Park.

Vicario starts in goal once again while Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are joined by Pedro Porro in the Tottenham defence after he recovered from injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur drops to the bench as Yves Bissouma and Papa Sarr start in midfield while James Maddison is in the advanced midfield position.

Hueng-min Son starts in attack along with Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson. Timo Werner drops to the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Aston Villa

Martínez; Konsa, Torres, Lenglet; Cash, Luiz, McGinn, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans; Watkins.

Subs: Carlos, Alex Moreno, Diaby, Zaniolo, Duran, Olsen, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam

Tottenham

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Subs: Austin, Royal, Dragusin, Davies, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Werner, Scarlett.