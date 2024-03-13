Tottenham open to signing Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams



According to Givemesport, Tottenham Hotspur are open to signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer if he is prepared to leave the Spanish outfit.

The 21-year-old has been in brilliant form for the La Liga club this season. He has registered 6 goals and 12 assists from 28 appearances. His form has impressed Spurs and Givemesport claim that they would be interested in luring him if they are given assurances that he is ready to walk away from his boyhood club.

Williams signed a new contract earlier this campaign, but he has a low release clause of £43 million. Spurs consider the clause figure as helpful and reasonable as they prepare to compete for the Spaniard’s signature with other European teams this summer.

Huge talent

Williams has been fantastic for Bilbao this campaign and he has been a key catalyst behind their push for Champions League football. The club are currently 3 points behind the fourth Champions League spot, and they will be aiming to close the gap during the remaining 10 games of the season.

The Spaniard should be on the radar of elite European clubs this summer and Spurs can make a statement by signing him. Williams is a huge talent. Aside from his goals and assists, he has completed 2.5 dribbles per league outing this season, winning nearly 5 duels. He also averages 1.6 accurate crosses.

These are very impressive statistics for a winger. Williams would be an outstanding purchase as he is comfortable playing from either wing. He was successful as a right winger last term and has had similar output from the left flank this campaign. It is left to be seen whether Spurs can sign him.

There is bound to be plenty of Premier League competition with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal admiring him. Real Madrid and Barcelona are among Spanish clubs, who are always on the hunt for quality attacking talent and could also enter the race. Spurs could persuade him with guaranteed game time.