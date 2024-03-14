Tottenham interested in signing Omar Marmoush this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush this summer, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, the Lilywhites haven’t decided to sign anyone yet to replace the Englishman. Ange Postecoglou has deployed Son Heung-Min and Richarlison in the number nine position this term. However, it has been suggested that the North London club could look to purchase a new striker ahead of next season to reinforce their attacking department.

A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Marmoush now emerging as a serious option. The Egyptian has enjoyed a productive campaign this term, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of Sport Bild, Sport Witness has reported that having been impressed by Marmoush’s promising performances this term, Spurs have registered their interest in signing him.

The report further claims that Frankfurt could cash-in on the forward and want a fee of around £26m. So, Tottenham could manage to acquire the forward’s service for a reasonable fee should they formalise their interest.

Marmoush to Tottenham

However, Sport Bild states that Newcastle United are also keen on signing the forward and they could make a concrete approach to purchase him this summer. So, Tottenham are set to face tough competition from the Magpies in getting any potential deal done for him.

Marmoush is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward position but can also be deployed on the left-wing. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and can also finish off his chances.

Marmoush could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham to reinforce their frontline if they purchase him. However, the forward doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level and therefore, there is a doubt whether he would be the right option for Spurs.

So, Spurs would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their attacking department ahead of next campaign. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Postecoglou’s side eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Marmoush this summer.